Clearfield County Commissioners in a split decision approved adding second shift and weekend nursing staff at the Clearfield County Jail at its meeting yesterday.
The commissioners voted 2-1 to approve an agreement with its medical services provider at the jail — PrimeCare Medical of Harrisburg — to add the additional nursing staff at the jail at an additional cost of $241,000 a year.
This includes adding a second shift at the jail five days a week and plus weekend coverage
This will push the county’s medical costs at the jail to $776,724 per year.
CEO Tom Weber of PrimeCare Medical said the additional services are needed because the the CCJ has a very “sickly” inmate population, who require extensive care. And with the additional nursing hours, corrections officers would no longer have to administer medications, some of which are narcotics, to inmates when PrimeCare staff are not on site.
Some corrections officers held a protest in front of the county’s Administration Building last week, objecting to the practice of having guards administer medications.
“Corrections officers don’t sign up to provide those kind of services,” Weber said.
Guards at the CCJ are no longer administering medications at the jail and they run the risk of inmates not getting necessary medications on the weekends if coverage is not expanded, Weber said.
Commissioner Dave Glass said most prisons the size of CCJ have weekend medical coverage. Weber said PrimeCare services 37 of the 62 counties that have correctional facilities, and all of them have weekend coverage, especially with the movement of having medically assisted drug treatment in jails.
Weber said for its size, the CCJ has a disproportionately large amount of weekend intakes.
“Nobody likes spending this kind of money and it is certainly more than what we were spending a few years ago, but situations change’ Glass said.
“There are more medical needs and we have to react to that,” Glass added. “I just don’t see any other answer here. We have to have weekend coverage.”
Commissioner John Sobel voted against adding the additional coverage.
“I think it’s too expensive,” Sobel said. “I think it’s too great a burden on the taxpayers.”
He said he thinks the county would be able to provide a similar level of services at a lower cost. Sobel also said philosophically, he is opposed to the productive part of society to pay for health care for inmates, which is better than what they themselves are getting.
He noted the health care costs have gone up substantially in the past couple of years. He said last year, the county agreed to pay $316,000 for health care at the jail, now they are more than double that amount.
Commissioner Mary Tatum said the health care costs have increased because the commissioners had to add additional medical services, and said the latest plan is very “robust” and doesn’t foresee the need to add any additional services.
As for the burden this places on taxpayers, this is an ongoing issue across the state and with the state Department of Corrections. Tatum said the county was fortunate in the past that they were able to get by with low cost local providers.
Glass noted that by not having weekend coverage, the county was exposing itself to liability.
Sobel said there will always be a risk of lawsuits no matter how much they spend on healthcare.
“You can spend yourself into oblivion trying to avoid lawsuits,” Sobel said. “At some point, you have to have a balance.”
All three commissioners were in agreement that there needs to be a better system than throwing people with drug addictions in jail, which is extremely expensive.
“Is this the best way to handle addicted people?” Glass said. “We have to try something different.”