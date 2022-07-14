Clearfield County Commissioners voted to explore additional financing from Huntingdon Bank to pay for roof repairs at the Clearfield County Jail.
The jail was undergoing a $9 million renovation project when it was discovered the roof framework at the jail needed significant repairs as well as replacing leaking water lines in the roof, installing efficient water fixtures, as well as some electrical upgrades — at an additional cost of $3.8 million, according to Commissioner John Sobel.
However, commissioners do not yet know how much new debt it will take on for the project.
“We are still trying to figure out how much we want to take from our funds and how much we want to borrow,” Commissioner Dave Glass said.
Glass said Huntingdon Bank financed the main renovation project and said the commissioners hope to have the financing secured by next month.
With interest rates increasing, Glass said the commissioners want to secure the financing as soon as possible.
All three commissioners voted to approve exploring the additional financing. Commissioner John Sobel attended via video teleconferencing.