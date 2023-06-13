Clearfield County Commissioners voted to table enacting a burn ban after heavy rains on Monday brought drought relief to the area.
The commissioners started the process of enacting a burn ban after the county experienced weeks of dry weather.
To enact a burn ban, by law, the county has to give 48 hours notice, have the district forester/state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and ten fire chiefs sign off on the burn ban, which were all obtained, Commissioner John Sobel said.
However, after the area experienced heavy rains on Monday and with more rain in the forecast, EMA Director Dave McClure said he spoke with the fire chiefs and the district forester and all agreed that the burn ban should be postponed.
McClure said with Monday’s rain, the small fuels that get the fires started are now OK. However, the large fuels continue to be really dry and will continue to be monitored closely by the district forester.
“He sees no reason to put on the burn ban now,” McClure said of the district forester.
“That rain what we got yesterday was exactly what we needed,” Commissioner Dave Glass said.
Glass said the commissioners have asked residents to voluntarily not conduct any open burning and thanked everyone for complying.
The commissioners voted 2-0 to table the burn ban. Commissioner Mary Tatum was absent.