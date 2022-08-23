Clearfield County Commissioners declared September as Suicide Prevention Month.
According to the proclamation, approximately five lives are lost a day in the state due to suicide and suicide is the 13th leading cause of death in the state and is the third leading cause of death for people aged 10-24 and adults aged 25-34.
Locally, the Clearfield Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team is a grassroots collaboration of organizations working to eliminate the stigma of suicide, educate the public about the warning signs of suicide and to reduce the rate of suicide.
On Sept. 11, the 13th Annual Walk for Suicide Prevention Awareness will be held at DuBois City Park at 1 p.m.
Clearfield Jefferson Suicide Prevention Board has a survivor support group every fourth Monday at the Penn State DuBois Hiller Building in the Quiet Lounge, in person or by Zoom, 5:15 to 7:15 p.m., according to Windy Lopez of the Clearfield Jefferson Suicide Prevention Board.