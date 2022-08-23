Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
Clearfield County Commissioners proclaimed September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Pictured from left, ,first row, are Commissioners Tony Scotto, John Sobel and Dave Glass. Standing is Windy Lopez.

Clearfield County Commissioners declared September as Suicide Prevention Month.

According to the proclamation, approximately five lives are lost a day in the state due to suicide and suicide is the 13th leading cause of death in the state and is the third leading cause of death for people aged 10-24 and adults aged 25-34.

