Clearfield County Commissioners recently hired a firm to conduct a study on broadband access in the county.
Commissioners voted to hire Mission Critical Partners of State College at a price tag of $49,982
The study will be a part of a regional study, as the firm is already been hired by Jefferson County. Elk County is considering hiring the company as well, Commissioner John Sobel said.
“Obviously, broadband going into the 21st Century is a critical need and rural America for that matter,” Sobel said.
The study is necessary for the county to take advantage of American Rescue Act money, Sobel added.
As part of the study, Mission Critical will talk to the broadband providers in the county to determine the speeds they are offering and what areas they service, Commissioner Dave Glass said.
A survey will be conducted for areas that don’t have strong broadband access. Glass urged residents to participate in the study said there will be more information to follow on how that survey would be conducted.
“The more people that participate the better data we can have, and the better data we have the more we will be able to fix this problem as quickly as possible.”
He said the survey is a “jumping off point,” and it will likely take several years to solve the issue.
“This is the starting point,” Glass said. “It’s going to take some time.”
Sobel said pandemic caused more people to work from home and for that to be viable locally, the area has to have good broadband.