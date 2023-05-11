Clearfield County Commissioners this week hired a part-time detective for the district attorney’s office.
The salary board created the position of detective and set the salary at $30,000 per year with no benefits, and appointed Scott Sankey to the position.
The moves were made on the recommendation of Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.
Sayers said the caseload in the county has “exploded” in recent years and Clearfield County is one of eight counties in the state that do not have a detective.
He said the detective would assist the DA’s office in the discovery process and act as a liaison between police departments and the DA’s office. He said it would allow them to more carefully study cases before they go to trial, and make sure nothing falls through the cracks.
The detective would also assist local police departments with investigations if requested by the department.
Sayers said Sankey is a retired state trooper who has extensive experience in law enforcement. The DA’s office will pay $10,000 per year to pay for the position using drug forfeiture funds.
Commissioners approved creating the position, its salary and Sankey’s appointment unanimously.
In other business, commissioners voted unanimously to participate in the “Welcome to DuBois” signs, which are being placed along the US-219 entrances into DuBois. Commissioners also voted to participate in the program for a year. The cost is roughly $1,000 for the year, Commissioner Dave Glass said.