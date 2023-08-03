Jane Thomas of Morrisdale attended Tuesday’s workshop meeting to give the commissioners and the public information on “Freedom House,” a faith based facility for women recently released from jail, she recently started.
Thomas said it is a state-licensed sober living house located in a former church along Trcziyulny Street in Osceola Mills. She said the facility has room for nine women but it currently doesn’t have any residents yet because the facility recently received its state licenses.
Thomas said she is an ordained minister and is a retired chaplain from the state Department of Corrections and was a federal religious program director at the GEO Prison.
She said she decided to start Freedom House because women who are released from prison have few options in the area and they often return to their former lives, which may include abusive relationships or they live in hotels that have extensive drug trafficking, or they become homeless, and too often back to jail.
Thomas said it’s not unusual for a woman to be return to jail a dozen times or even sometimes die.
While volunteering at the Clearfield County Jail she said she became aware of the extensive drug problem in the area.
And she said many of these incarcerated women have been physically and sexually abused since they were children and said their problems cannot be resolved with a few weeks of drug rehabilitation.
“These women need someone to invest in them, a safe place where they can heal, learn life skills, and develop healthy relationships that will carry over and allow them to have a successful way of life,” Thomas said.
For Freedom House, Thomas said she is working closely with two other women, one a retired employee with the state Department of Corrections and the other who is a certified mental health counselor and an ordained minister.
She said Freedom House is not a rehabilitation facility, a halfway house or a shelter. She said it is a 24-hours a day, 12-month supervised faith-based program that serves women who were incarcerated.
She said Freedom House will provide practical assistance programming and mentoring and spiritual, emotional, and physical support including parenting classes, life skills, budgeting, developing healthy boundaries, a 12-step program, church attendance and community service.
She said faith based programs have been proven to reduce recidivism and would help women become productive members of society.
The program would also help women become better parents thereby reducing the burden on the county’s foster care program, Thomas said.
Plus, while the women are in the program, there is less opportunity for them to be abused physically or sexually.
“Our women will have the chance to thrive, not just survive,” Thomas said. “They can actually find freedom at Freedom House.”
Thomas said she hopes local churches will support their efforts at Freedom House.
And she said there is no other program like Freedom House in Clearfield County.
She said all participants must agree to all the parameters of the program and them must qualify to be a part of the program. For example, a history of violence would be a reason for a woman to be rejected from the program, Thomas said.
And the women would be required to attend all of the counseling appointment set up for them by the drug and alcohol commission
All participants will also be drug tested twice a week and the women women are not be allowed to leave the facility without permission. And if they go on an outing or go to a job they are drug tested when they return.