Clearfield County Commissioners at Wednesday’s special meeting voted to approve a motion stating their intent to increase salaries for elected officials.
Commissioners voted 3-0 to pass a motion for Solicitor Heather Bozovich to draft a resolution proposed by Commissioner Dave Glass to give elected officials a pay increase of 6 percent for the commissioners, register and recorder and the prothonotary, and 7.5 percent to the treasurer, coroner, controller and sheriff effective Jan. 1, 2024.
The resolution would have to be approved by the commissioners at their meeting on Oct. 11 before being enacted.
The resolution gives the elected officials a pay increase for four years. In years one and two, the pay increases for all elected officials would be 4 percent, and 2 percent and 2 percent in years three and four.
The reason for the difference is there are two salary tiers for elected officials, Glass said. The controller, sheriff, treasurer and coroner are currently paid a salary of $45,339. This would mean these positions would receive a pay increase of $3,400 in 2024.
And the commissioners, prothonotary and register and recorder are paid $50,094 and a 6 percent raise would mean these positions would receive an increase of $3,005 in 2024
The reasons for the differences in pay are the higher tier are holding two positions, Glass said.
State law requires the pay increases to be percentage based and the different pay increases in year one is to keep the gap between the two about the same Glass said.
Several elected officials sent a letter to the commissioners urging them to increase the salaries of elected officials including Sheriff Michael Churner, Prothonotary Brian Spencer, Controller Rob Edwards, Register and Recorder Maureen Inlow, Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyer and Treasurer Carol Fox.
The letter states that even if raises are approved, elected officials will go 14 years without a pay increase. It states that with the new employee contracts, many elected officials will be making less than the employees they are supervising if their pay is not increased.
Glass also spoke in favor of the pay increases saying with inflation, the purchasing power of these elected officials has decreased substantially since their last pay increase.
He noted the commissioners recently negotiated contracts with many of its unions where it reduced the level of their health insurance in exchange for higher salaries and elected officials received the same cut in health benefits with no corresponding pay increase.
“It’s really important to me to make that right for them,” Glass said.
Commissioner John Sobel said although he believes people go into public service not for the pay, he used the example of school board members who are not paid at all or borough council members or township supervisors who are only paid a small stipend for their service. He noted during many of the years where there was a pay freeze for elected officials, the country was in recession and a lot of people in the county were struggling. He said many people continue to struggle, but with current economic conditions and the changes in health care, a pay increase is warranted.
“I do agree it is time for an increase in the salaries of our elected officials,” Sobel said. “Realistically, they can’t sustain another pay freeze.”
Commissioner Tony Scotto said he agreed with increasing the pay of elected officials because they haven’t had one in many years, but said they have to be careful and be cognizant of the taxpayers money. Scotto participated in the meeting via telephone.
Scotto announced Tuesday that he is resigning as commissioner effective Oct. 10.
Sobel also thanked the elected officials for publicly supporting the pay increase. He said oftentimes as commissioners, people will come to them in private to support a proposal but are unwilling to do so publicly.
“Unless they are very very angry at us,” Sobel said.
Glass noted that the commissioners are not increasing their own pay and the pay of the current elected officials, but the pay of elected officials who win the next elections.
State law prohibits the commissioners from raising salaries until the current term ends so the pay increases won’t go into affect until January of 2024.