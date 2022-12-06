Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday discussed issues with property improvements not being reported to the county.
Chief Assessor Lisa Conrad said the county has issues with building permits not being properly reported to the assessment office and recommended the commissioners pass an ordinance to require it.
She said county has a policy asking municipalities to submit their building permits each month. Most municipalities use PennSafe Building Inspection Services to perform many of their building permits, and the company does submit their building permits to the county.
However, in many municipalities, PennSafe is not used for certain types of building permits, and some municipalities do not require building permits at all.
For example, a municipality might not use PennSafe for a building permit for a 24 foot by 24 foot garage.
If there is a municipality that does not require building permits, if the municipality or property owner does not report it, the only way for the county to know the new structure is there is if they discover it themselves or if a neighbor calls it in.
When the improvement is not reported to the county by the municipality or its inspection agency, it is the responsibility of the homeowner to self report improvements to their home that exceed $4,000 or 200 square feet of space, Conrad said.
She said most municipalities and people are not reporting these improvements.
“Our list of ones who do not submit anything to us is much greater than the ones who do submit to us,” Conrad said.
Conrad said the county needs help in these two areas. She said some counties are passing ordinances requiring municipalities to report the county building permits on a timely manner and asked the commissioners to do the same.
Solicitor Heather Bozovich asked since the new state law was passed, if the county has provided municipalities with a copy of the reporting date and how they should be submitted to make sure all of them know the requirements of the new law.
Conrad said they have not. Bozovich said this could be an interim step to try to alleviate the issue. She said many municipalities have new officials who might not be aware of the new regulations.
Commissioner John Sobel told Conrad he appreciates her bringing this issue to their attention because property assessment is used to determine property taxes. But he said he said prefers Bozovich’s suggestion at present as a first step because the ordinance provides for civil penalties for failing to report — and he doesn’t want to go that far yet.
“I’m thinking there is some outreach we can do, and little steps we can take to have better communications with our municipalities and people in the industry,” Sobel said.
Glass agreed that reporting should be done in a timely manner and said if these first steps don’t work, the commissioners could pass an ordinance requiring it.
“To me it’s a basic fairness issue,” Glass said.
Glass said if new improvements are not reported and taxed properly, it puts more burden on other property owners, many of which are the least able to afford them. “It’s very important from my prospective that we apply it fairly and equal across the board.”
Sobel said the commissioners will also take it up at the next county township association and association of boroughs at their next meetings.