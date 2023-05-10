Clearfield County Commissioners declared May as Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month.
Commissioner Dave Glass said his sister died as a result of cystic fibrosis. He said it is a genetic disease that can affect many parts of the body, especially the pancreas, affecting the digestion of food and and the lungs, making the lungs susceptible to infection.
He said his sister had to take enzymes to help her digest food and would often miss school due to lung infections. Glass said a flu infection eventually killed her as a result of having CF.
But Glass said improvements in medical technology has improved the average life expectancy with those with CF from 14 when his sister was born, to 55 to 60 years now.
“There has been so much progress, but there is still a lot left to do,” Glass said.
Glass said there are about 30,000 to 40,000 people in the United States who have CF.
Glass said the commissioners asked Sgt. Nathan Curry of the Clearfield Regional Police Department to speak on CF because he has done so well coping with the disease.
Curry said he was diagnosed with CF when he was two years old and his parents were told he likely didn’t have long to live.
Curry said the increased awareness of the disease brought additional research, and improved treatments and technology, which along with God has improved the life expectancy of those with CF.
Curry said living with CF is challenging, and said he has been hospitalized due to the disease. He said he spends about 2.5hours in the morning and 2.5 hours in the evening working on keeping his lungs clear. He said there is a medication that he inhales which reduces the risk of lung infections. There is a brand new medication that has kept him from being hospitalized.
Curry said it just isn’t the physical toll, it also takes a mental toll, because victims aren’t expected to live long.
“And that puts a lot on your plate,” Curry said.
Curry said despite the challenges of CF, he knows several first responders in this community who have it and despite what they have to go through, they continue to put others above themselves.
“They carry on with their lives, they don’t roll over and say ‘oh woe is me’,’ and they continue to serve their community,” Curry said.