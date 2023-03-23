Clearfield County Commissioners announced that March 2023 was March for Meals Month.
On Wednesday, March 23, commissioners assisted in delivering a hot meal to Georgia Shomo of Clearfield. Shomo is a Clearfield resident and a lifelong member of the community. She shared stories with both Commissioner Dave Glass and Commissioner JohnSobel about when they were children and when their children were growing up. Shomo and Commissioner Mary Tatum shared stories about the Southern part of the county where Shomo grew up and currently lives. Commissioners learned that Shomo enjoys her daily visits and meal delivery from Brenda Kruise, a Meals on Wheels team member.
“Sometimes, we’re their only visitor,” Kruise reported. Kruise explained to the commissioners that there is a protocol that the team members follow if someone does not answer the door to ensure those that receive their meals from their program are okay.
Glass said, “It was wonderful to see this program in action helping seniors throughout our county. My grandfather, Carl, uses this program, and it is an important part of his day.”
The Meals on Wheels program provides hot meals to over 800 individuals each day. Sobel stated, “It’s so rewarding to have had the opportunity to be a part of such an important service for our seniors.”
Tatum added, “It is incredibly refreshing to know that we have people in Clearfield County checking on the older population and helping to ensure they are fed, safe, and cared about. This service is such an instrumental part of being a connected community.”
For more information on how to volunteer, contribute or speak out for the seniors in your community, visit https://www.mraaa.life or call 814-765-7696.