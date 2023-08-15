Clearfield County Commissioners are considering purchasing scanning equipment for the Clearfield County Jail in the wake of an inmate’s death due to an overdose.
Kaitlyn R. Evans, 31, of Woodland, died while incarcerated at the Clearfield County Jail on July 8, and her family is seeking answers to her death.
Her stepfather Harold Walstrom attended yesterday’s Clearfield County Prison Board meeting to obtain an update on the investigation into her death.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan P. Sayers said the Clearfield Regional Police Department is conducting the investigation and it will likely will be completed soon.
Sayers said he told the victim’s family that if charges are to be filed, he will tell them before it is made public.
Warden Dave Gallagher said the jail staff also collected and turned over all evidence they collected to the Clearfield Regional Police Department. President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman asked Gallagher if he would consider what the jail did as an internal investigation, and he said he did.
Ammerman also asked Sayers if he can discuss it, if it is known how the drugs got into the jail — but Sayers said with the investigation still pending, it isn’t appropriate for him to discuss it at this time.
Walstrom asked the prison board if anything was being done to prevent this from happening again at the jail.
“I never want another family to go through what our family is going through,” Walstrom said. “We thought this was the chance for her to turn her life around.”
Clearfield County Commissioner Mary Tatum said the commissioners are collaborating with Gallagher and are looking into the purchase of scanning machines to help prevent these incidents from occurring in the future.
But she said they are making sure the equipment works the way the manufacturers claim they do.
“We are trying to find the one that will be the best fit,” Tatum said
Commissioner Dave Glass agreed.
“But we don’t want to do something just to do it,” Glass said. “We want to make sure it makes a difference and we aren’t just throwing money away.”
“Thank you,” Walstrom said. “That is one huge step in the right direction. That’s the first positive thing that I’ve heard.”