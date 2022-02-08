Clearfield County Commissioners approved a new four-year agreement with the employees of Children, Youth and Family Services at its meeting yesterday.
The commissioners voted 3-0 to approve the agreement with Teamsters Local 205, which represents CYS employees.
The new agreement calls for an hourly pay increase of $1.10 per hour the first year, 60 cents per hour the second year and 50 cents per hour in the last two years, according to Commissioner Dave Glass.
Glass said the employees received larger than normal raises in the first year in exchange for concessions in health insurance benefits such as a higher deductible.
The agreement also has a spousal exclusion provision where if a spouse has health insurance available through their job or through Medicare etc., they cannot get on the county’s health insurance.
“That’s a big savings for the county,” Glass said.
But if the spouse of a CYS employee cannot get health insurance through their job they would be allowed to get on the county’s health insurance and the children of county employees are still allowed to be on the county’s health insurance, Glass said.
“Through savings in health care we are able to shift monies towards wages and salaries,” Commissioner John Sobel said. “The spousal exclusion will result in pretty significant savings in the coming years.”
However, Glass wouldn’t say if the savings are enough to offset the wage increases.
“Everything is projections right now,” Glass said.
There are about 23 or 24 employees in the CYS department, Controller Rob Edwards said.
Pay increases are retroactive to the beginning of the year, but the changes in health insurance will take about 60 days, Sobel said.
Commissioners are in the process of negotiating contracts for county employees as their contracts have expired at the beginning of the year. CYS employees are the first of the six bargaining units to agree to a new contract, Glass said.