The Clearfield County Commissioners approved a new tentative four-year contract with the corrections officers union at its meeting Tuesday.

The commissioners approved the tentative agreement with the Clearfield County Teamsters Local Union Corrections Officers Bargaining Unit Employees. The contract gives all of the corrections officers a $2 per hour raise in year one, a $1 per hour increase in year two, and in years three and four an 80 cents per hour raise.

Recommended Video

Tags

Trending Food Videos