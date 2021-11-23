Clearfield County Commissioners approved its tentative 2022 budget without a tax increase at its meeting yesterday.
“We worked really hard on it and we did get it balanced,” Commissioner Dave Glass said.
The budget keeps taxes at 25 mills. This means a resident with a home worth $100,000 would pay $625 in real estate taxes.
Glass said there will be some small changes to the budget before final approval. He said the commissioners were unable to get all of the county’s car payments prior to completing the tentative budget.
Glass said the biggest change in this year’s budget is the debt service for the renovations to the Clearfield County Jail.
The county is renovating the jail at a cost of $9 million. To pay for the project, commissioners used $1 million in COVID-19 relief money from the federal government and used a 20-year loan to pay for the remaining $8 million. The debt service on the loan will be $613,000 per year, Glass said.
The county is currently in negotiations with its employee unions over a new contract. Commissioners were asked how they budgeted for salaries and benefits since the negotiations are not completed.
Glass said the county budgeted for a small cost of living increase, about two to three percent, but he said that is not a hard and fast number and those numbers have nothing to do with what employee compensation would end up being in their contracts.
Commissioner Chairman John Sobel said the county would use its reserves if employee salaries and benefits are higher than what was budgeted.
The final budget will be voted on in 20 days. All three commissioners said it is unlikely that the contracts would be approved before the final budget is approved.
“They could be done by then, but it is unlikely,” Scotto said.
“Anything is possible,” Glass added.
Glass said one of the big sticking points in the negotiations is health insurance benefits. When asked how the county budgeted for health insurance benefits, Glass said, “I can’t comment on that at all because that is really the crux of the negotiations.”
Scotto and Sobel thanked Glass and Chief Clerk Lisa McFadden for their hard work on the budget.
The budget calls for $44,0446,451 in revenues and expenses.