Clearfield County Commissioners approved security upgrades for its downtown offices at its meeting yesterday.
At the request of Court Administrator F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III, commissioners approved an agreement with Morefield Communications of Clearfield to install a “panic button” alarm system for offices at the Clearfield County Courthouse, the county administration building and the county courthouse annex.
“This will certainly enhance our security throughout our offices and office buildings,” Commissioner John Sobel said.
He said the system involves warning employees using text messages, pop up messages on their computer screens and physical alarms about any potential problems, commissioners Sobel and Dave Glass said.
Sobel said Bell informed the commissioners that the county will be reimbursed for the total cost of the upgrades by Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts.
The contract with Morefield calls for a cost of $51,577, installation is $15,112 with a total of $66,689.
“The important part from our standpoint is that it is completely reimbursed,” Glass said.
Glass said the county would have to pay the cost but would be reimbursed by the AOPC at a later date. And he said Bell told them that the AOPC has already approved the reimbursement.