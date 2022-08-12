The Clearfield County Commissioners approved the following personnel changes at its meeting Tuesday.
New hires include Michelle Sharpless, secretary II, Clearfield County Jail; Dale Ellenberger, deputy coroner; Shayla Nodal, corrections officer, CCJ; and Cindy Maines, temporary department clerk III, tax claims.
The Clearfield County Salary Board approved the following personnel changes.
- Set the salary of the vacant position of domestic relations officer supervisor/DuBois office at $41,000 per year.
- Create an intern position in the district attorney’s office with a pay of $10 per hour.
- Rename the job title of director of elections to director of elections/voter registration, create the position of deputy director of elections/voter registration and set the salary at $33,000 per year, and collapse the position of director of voter registration. The changes were made so the titles better describe the duties of the positions, Clearfield County Commissioner John Sobel said.
- Create the position of DCIII for the election office and collapse the position of DCII. Sobel voted in opposition because he said a full-time position is needed and it should be reduced to part-time.
- Create a temporary DCIII in the tax claims office to cover for an employee leave of absence that would terminate when the leave of absence ends.
- Collapse the temporary secretary position in Magisterial District Judge James Glass’s office in Houtzdale.
- Approve the educational bonus of $1,150 for non-union salaried employees who hold positions requiring a bachelor’s degree.