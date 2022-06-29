The Clearfield County Commissioners approved the following personnel changes at its meeting Tuesday.
- New hires, Tim Mayhew, part-time security guard/commissioners, effective July 1; G. Jean Collins, Makenzie Hulihen, Lewis Kuklinskie and Thomas Young, part-time license clerks/treasurer’s office effective July 11.
- Transfers, Keena Stover, legal secretary II/District Attorney to District Magistrate Secretary at James Glass’ office effective July 5.
- Separations, Shannon Hoover, DC III/assessment and tax claims, effective June 30; Victoria Bennett, fiscal technician/Children, Youth Family and Services effective July 1, Mackenzie Williams, CYS effective July 1; Lucas Whited, caseworker/CYS, Susan McQuillen, deputy warden/Clearfield County Jail, Agatha Lauder English, part-time enforcement officer/solid waste authority.
- Appoint Brittany Wortman to the North Central Regional Planning and Development Commission Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy Committee.
- Approve hiring American Contracting Enterprises Inc. to perform asbestos abatement at the Clearfield County Jail for $3,842. The contract is to remove six square feet of asbestos floor tile, according to Commissioner Dave Glass.