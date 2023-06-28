Clearfield County Commissioners approved personnel changes at its meeting Tuesday, including accepting the retirement of a longtime employee.
Maintenance worker Jim Luce is retiring effective Aug. 1 after 26 years of service to the county.
Commissioner John Sobel said Luce would show up at any time on any day if there was an issue at one of the county’s buildings and did so without complaint.
Commissioner Dave Glass said Luce has always been a big help and was always willing to assist on election nights.
“He really will be missed,” said Sobel. “Wherever life takes him, we hope it’s a successful trip.”
Commissioners also voted to approve the following separations/retirements — Sam Muir, corrections officer/Clearfield County Jail, Debbie Myers, caseworker/Children, Youth and Family Services, Benjamin Johnson, enforcement supervisor/Domestic Relations Office, Barry Wagner, security guard/commissioners.
New hires — Hayley Hunter, and Terri Lewis, full-time corrections officers/CCJ, Breanne Spencer, temporary part-time department clerk II/prothonotary, Justine Ogden, administrative assistant/EMA and 911, Jacob Smith, custodian/commissioners, Hunter Cowfer, Chad Woodring and Jeffrey Coble, 911 telecommunicators/91.
Transfers — Collin Meeker, full-time corrections officer CCJ to 911 telecommunicator/911.
In other business, the commissioners approved:
- a lease agreement with Xerox for a copier for CYS for $214.86 per month for unlimited prints for four years.
- an agreement with Computer Aid Inc. to provide up to 500 hours of service to CYS. The company provides training services and prepares paperwork for reimbursement purposes at no change in rates. Estimated cost is $43,14.80, according to county Solicitor Heather Bozovich.