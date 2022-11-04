The Clearfield County Commissioners approved the following personnel changes at its meeting Tuesday.
- New hires: Christopher Davidson, adult probation officer; Eric Bush, deputy warden operations/training; and Laura Sherwood, caseworker, Children, Youth and Family Services.
- Separations/retirements: Danielle Thompson, corrections officer/jail; Jean Dixon, caseworker, CYS; and Buffy Ireland, department clerk II, prothonotary.
- Reappoint Don Foster to the Clearfield County Conservation District.
The commissioners announced the commissioners and retirement board meeting of Nov. 22 have been rescheduled to Nov. 17.