Clearfield County Commissioners approved the following motions at its meeting Tuesday.
- New hires — Charlene Curry, Department Clerk III/elections, Cassandra Miller, corrections officer/Clearfield County Jail; Dominick Lynch, corrections officer/CCJ; Chace Doran, part-time custodian/commissioners; and Debbie Myers caseworker supervisor/Children, Youth and Family Services.
- Transfers — Valerie Fye, administrative assistant/tax assessment to DC III/tax assessment; Amy Daubs, DC III/tax assessment to administrative assistant/tax assessment.
- Separations/retirements — Aaron Conaway, corrections officer/CCJ; Kayelyn Gibbons, custodian/commissioners; Debra Dotts, custodian/commissioners.
- Approve the Interconnectivity Grant for $74,098 for system upgrades at the 911 Center.
- Approve the one-year lease with the DuBois Redevelopment Authority and Lacy Yeager for the District Justice Meholick’s office for $2,700 a month.
- Approve the agreement with former Warden David Kissing to work as a consultant until the end of the year to assist with the transition to the new Warden David Gallaher who was appointed warden last month. Kessling will be paid $25 per hour for a maximum of 240 hours.
- Appoint Commissioner Dave Glass to the Clearfield County Conservation District to replace former Commissioner Tony Scotto who resigned.
- Commissioners announced its meeting scheduled for Nov. 8 will instead be held on Nov. 1 at 10:30 a.m. because Nov. 8 is Election Day.