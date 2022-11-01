The Clearfield County Commissioners approved the resolution to increase the salaries of elected officials for four years starting in 2024.
The commissioners voted to give elected officials a pay increase of 6 percent for the commissioners, register and recorder and the prothonotary, and 7.5 percent to the treasurer, coroner, controller and sheriff, effective Jan. 1, 2024.
In year two, the pay increases for all elected officials would be 4 percent. The increases would be 2 percent in years three and four.
The commissioners approved the pay increases on a 2-0 vote.
Commissioners John Sobel and Dave Glass both said the pay increases were appropriate because elected officials haven’t received a pay raise in a decade.
“I don’t think anyone would take kindly to working somewhere with no raise at all for a decade,” Glass said.
Sobel agreed and also noted that with the changes in health insurance, the pay increases are warranted.
The commissioners recently negotiated contracts with many unions, reducing the level of health insurance in exchange for higher salaries. Elected officials received the same cut in health benefits but didn’t receive a corresponding pay increase.
The salaries of the elected officials will be as follows: commissioners, register and recorder, and prothonotary, current $50,672.96, $53,713.34 (2024), $55,861.87 (2025), $56,979.11 (2026) and $58,118.69 (2027); and sheriff, treasurer, controller, and coroner, current $45,339.30, $48,739.75 (2024), $50,689.34 (2025), $51,703.12 (2026) and $52,737.19 (2027).