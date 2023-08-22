In an effort to stem staffing shortages in Clearfield County Youth and Family Services, Clearfield County Commissioners voted to increase the starting pay of new CYS employees at its meeting yesterday.
Commissioner Dave Glass said the pay increases are needed because CYS has been running at roughly 50 percent for the past year due to staffing shortages.
He said at the rate the county was paying, they weren’t getting applicants for the open CYS positions.
Commissioner John Sobel noted that the number of cases CYS handles is going up, putting a heavy burden on the current employees.
Commissioners voted to approve a Memorandum of Understanding to alter the labor contract with CYS employees to increase the wage of new hires from $15.20 per hour to $18 per hour. In exchange, new employees will pay a higher deductible for their health insurance, Glass said.
It extends the CYS employees’s contract to 2027, instead of ending in 2025, Glass said.
“The intent is to increase the starting rate to get some more qualified people to make sure we are taking care of our at risk kids,” Glass said.
Commissioner Mary Tatum said the former pay rate simply wasn’t competitive with surrounding counties such as Jefferson, Elk and Centre counties.
She said the pay was so low, new graduates of colleges in the area aren’t even considering working for Clearfield County CYS.
“For months we weren’t having anyone apply to us,” Tatum said. “Something had to be done, it wasn’t sustainable.”
She said CYS being at roughly 50 percent capacity for more than a year simply isn’t good for area children.
“At the end of the day it’s about the children and how we support those kids and keep them safe,” Tatum said. “And we had to be cognizant of the fact that what we were doing wasn’t working.”
Sobel agreed and said the county’s CYS employees are dealing with extremely difficult issues where children’s lives are in danger and the pay increase was needed.
He noted this wasn’t a one-sided agreement and noted new CYS employees will see their health insurance deductible triple in price.
Regarding how much the pay increase would cost the county, Glass said they don’t know yet, but said it probably wouldn’t be a large increase in expenses to the county because 80 percent of CYS employee pay is reimbursed by the state.
“But hopefully, this will help us protect kids, which to us is definitely more important,” Glass said.
To alleviate the high workload on CYS caseworkers the salary board also voted to create two full-time case aid positions with CYS at a wage of $14 per hour. These positions do not require a college degree and they would assist CYS caseworkers.