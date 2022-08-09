Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday approved the 2022-23 Human Services Plan.
The Human Services Plan funds mental health services, services for residents with intellectual disabilities, homeless assistance, substance abuse disorder services and other human services such as assisting victims of domestic violence and the homeless, according to Executive Director Lisa Kovalick of the Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County.
- Mental Health Services — Community Connections of Clearfield & Jefferson Counties is planning to assist 3,695 individuals using $4,748,743 in federal and state funds, an increase of $285,900. Plus the county’s local math has decreased by $30,000 to $108,807, Kovalick said.
- Intellectual Disabilities — the plan proposes to assist 156 people with case management, community based and other services using $1,839,457 in federal and state funding and $23,892 in county funding, Kovalick said.
- Homeless Assistance Services — with the federal government issuing Emergency Rental Assistance Funds the county will focus on assisting homeless shelters in the county using $57,920, Kovalick said.
- Substance Use Disorder Services — the Clearfield Jefferson Drug & Alcohol Commission continues to see a need for in county rehabilitation facilities and the plan will use $445,240 in state and federal funding to assist 212 people. This is a decrease in funding of of 5.5 percent from last year.
- Human Services Development Fund — This year, the county is introducing Generic Services to assist homeless with transportation at a cost of $3,300. The county is also funding its successful Safe Visitation and Exchange program for victims of domestic violence. The League on Social Services will provide the service for approximately 20 victims with $15,103. Home delivered meals, intakes and information and referral services will receive $8,470.
Overall, the plan will serve 4,262 people with $7,172,563 using federal and state money and $132,699 in county money, Kovalick said.