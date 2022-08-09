Commissioners borrow $2 million for additional renovations at the jail
Buy Now

Construction workers continue to work on renovations at the Clearfield County Jail. The Clearfield County Commissioners approved borrowing an additional $2 million to pay for additional renovation work at the jail, not covered under the first project.

 Jeff Corcino

Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday approved borrowing $2 million to pay for additional renovations at the Clearfield County Jail.

The jail was undergoing a $9 million renovation project when it was discovered the roof framework at the jail needed significant repairs, as well as replacing leaking water lines in the roof, installing efficient water fixtures and some electrical upgrades — at an additional cost of $3.8 million.

Tags

Trending Food Videos