Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday approved borrowing $2 million to pay for additional renovations at the Clearfield County Jail.
The jail was undergoing a $9 million renovation project when it was discovered the roof framework at the jail needed significant repairs, as well as replacing leaking water lines in the roof, installing efficient water fixtures and some electrical upgrades — at an additional cost of $3.8 million.
Commissioners will be using a portion of its American Recovery Act funds to pay for the remaining cost, Commissioner John Sobel said.
The loan is from Huntingdon Bank and it is a 15-year loan at an interest rate of 4.13 percent, Sobel said.
Huntingdon Bank also financed the original renovation project at the jail.
He said the interest rate is a little higher than the county’s last loan, but it is less than the current interest rate.
“It is a little bit higher than what our last bond was, but it is a little bit lower than the prime rate,” Sobel said.
The other loan was approved last October and it was for 20 years at 2.71 percent interest.