Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday appointed two new department heads — Jendi Schwab as Chief Public Defender and Heather Clark as Director of Tax Assessment and Claims.
Schwab had served as First Assistant Public Defender under former Chief Public Defender Daniel Bell. She was named interim chief after his resignation last month. Schwab had also served as Assistant District Attorney under former District Attorney William A. Shaw Jr. before moving to the public defender’s office in 2020.
Clark served as Deputy Director of Tax Assessments and Claims under former Director Lisa Conrad and became acting director after Conrad retired in February.
Glass said both are very important positions and said the commissioners are pleased to appoint Schwab and Clark to fill them.
“These two departments are in really good hands,” Glass said. “We are very fortunate.”
Commissioner John Sobe agreed and said both women have years of experience in those offices.
Commissioners approved the appointments unanimously.
Sobel said the commissioners are now seeking candidates to replace Schwab and Clark at their former positions.
The salary board/commissioners also set the salary of the Chief Public Defender at $61,000 per year and the Director of Tax Assessment and Claims at $45,000 a year.
The commissioners also approved the following personnel changes:
- New hires — Jeanne DePalma, corrections officer at the Clearfield County Jail effective April 3.
- Transfers — Robert Gallaher, corrections officer at CCJ to part-tome corrections officer at CCJ effective April 16.
- Separations/retirements — DePalma, CO at CCJ effective April 7, Robert Gallaher, CO at CCJ effective April 16.
- The salary board voted to create the position of Housing Specialist with a salary of $36,000 per year.