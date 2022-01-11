Clearfield County Commissioners made several appointments at its meeting yesterday including posts within the planning commission, the Farmland Preservation Board and the Solid Waste Authority.
Commissioners appointed Lisa Conrad of Clearfield and former county solicitor Kim Kesner of Clearfield to the planning commission and the redevelopment authority. Commissioner Dave Glass asked Solicitor Heather Bozovich if there would be a conflict of interest if Kesner served on both boards.
Bozovich said there wouldn’t be a problem with Kesner serving on both, but she said if the redevelopment authority would have anything that would be voted on before the planning commission, Kesner would have to recuse himself from any discussions or any vote.
Commissioner Sobel said when Kesner was a practicing attorney and when he was the county solicitor, Kesner was always extremely careful with matters such as this, and is confident that Kesner would act appropriately in his capacities on the boards.
Commissioners Tony Scotto and Glass also said they had no issues with Kesner serving on both boards. Kesner and Conrad were approved to serve on both unanimously.
Commissioners also appointed Robert Edwards Sr. of Olanta to the Farmland Preservation Board as the resident farmer. Scotto noted that Edwards was also a longtime employee of the conservation district and would be a good member of the board.
Edwards was an agricultural specialist with the conservation district before retiring in 2016.
Commissioners also appointed Lawrence Township Code Enforcement Officer Debra Finkbeiner to the solid waste authority.