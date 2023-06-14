Clearfield County Commissioners appointed attorneys Heather Bozovich and Joe Valenza, both of Clearfield as ‘guardians ad litem’ at its meeting Tuesday.
Guardians ad litem represent the interests of children in Children, Youth and Family Services proceedings, according to Commissioner John Sobel.
The commissioners also approved paying the two guardians ad litem a salary of $20,000 per year.
Attorney Dan Bell was both chief public defender and guardian ad litem for the county for many years prior to his leaving earlier this year, and after discussions with all parties involved, Sobel said it was decided that having two attorneys serve as guardians ad litem would be best.
Bozovich, who is also the solicitor for the commissioners, said there were discussions between the courts, the public defender’s office, the commissioners and CYS. It was decided that having two guardians ad litem would allow for better availability of attorneys. She said it would be reevaluated after one year.
Commissioner Dave Glass said everyone involved, including Chief Public Defender Jendi Schwab, all agreed that the position should be separated from the public defender’s office.
“It’s very rare in this line of work to find a solution that everyone seems happy with,” Glass said.
Sobel said they decided to split the position from the chief public defender’s position because, when Bell took the position of guardian ad litem years ago, the caseload for the guardian ad litem and the public defender’s office was significantly lower than it is now, Sobel and Glass said.
Splitting it off from the public defender’s office would also avoid any potential conflict of interest between the public defender’s office because there would be a possibility the public defender’s office could be representing a family member of a juvenile needing representation by the guardian ad litem, Sobel said.
Glass thanked thanked Bozovich and Valenza for stepping up and agreeing to fill the positions.
“It is very important work,” Glass said.
The commissioners approved appointing Bozovich and Valenza on a 2-0 vote; Commissioner Mary Tatum was absent.