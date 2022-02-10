Clearfield County Commissioners voted to apply for a Farmland Preservation Grant at their recent meeting.
The application is for a $1,000 grant from the state Department of Agriculture, Bureau of Farmland Preservation and will be used for an educational program for local farmers, Commissioner John Sobel said.
The program is a partnership between the county and the Clearfield County Conservation District, which would conduct the educational program. The Conservation District will also pay the required $679 local match, Commissioner John Sobel said.
In other business, the commissioners approved the following action items:
- Hire Paige Bryan-Wilson as an adult probation officer effective Feb. 1.
- Approve the separations of Cortnay Gill, secretary II/Domestic Relations and Michael Moyer, enforcement officer/domestic relations.
- Approve the renewal of school based probation program agreement with the DuBois Area School District. The program allows the probation department to have probation officers in the school district and there have been no changes to the prior agreement, Solicitor Heather Bozovich said.
- Approve the agreement with Equifax. Children, Youth and Family Services uses the service for its foster care program. It is a one year agreement with an automatic one year renewal and has a 30 day termination clause, Bozovich said.