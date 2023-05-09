Clearfield County Commissioners announced on Tuesday they will be issuing grants to nine non-profit organizations.
A portion of the county’s American Rescue Act funds will be used for the grants.
Commissioner John Sobel said many local non-profits haven’t recovered yet from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The commissioners awarded $10,000 grants to qualifying organizations who did not receive any financial assistance during the pandemic, and organizations who did receive some funds received $5,000 grants, Sobel said.
Commissioner Dave Glass said there are three additional organizations who likely would be approved, but the county needs additional information.
The following organizations received a $10,000 grantÚ Curwensville Moose Lodge 268, Madera Lodge No. 1172 of Loyal Order of Moose, Osceola Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5020, and Gold Stripe Club and the F. Michael Sicks VFW Post 1785 of Clearfield.
Organizations that received $5,000 grants were: Robert Ferguson VFW Post 842 of Curwensville, Morann Citizens Club and the Sandy Hose Company.