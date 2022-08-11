Clearfield County Commissioners this week voted to advertise for bids to construct the second of its twin communications towers in Ferguson Township.
The new tower will be constructed in the Lumber City area, according to Clearfield County 911 Coordinator Jeremy Ruffner.
The county recently constructed the first tower on the grounds of the Moshannon Valley School District and to save on costs, the two towers will be “twins” because the county is using the same design for both towers, Ruffner said.
Also, when the county constructed the Moshannon Valley tower, the county bought enough steel to construct both towers.
“We saved ourselves a lot of money by buying for two and only having one engineered drawing,” Ruffner said.
The tower will be a 180 foot, unlit tower and it would enhance the communications for fire, EMS and police, Ruffner said.
Currently, the county is leasing tower space from a private communication company in the Curwensville area, but that tower is nearing the end of its useful life and is slated to be decommissioned.
Ruffner said the new tower will be a significant improvement over the current communications tower.