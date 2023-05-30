DUBOIS — Dennis Biancuzzo, a Democratic candidate for Clearfield County Commissioner, will begin his listening tour of Clearfield County at his first stop at pavilion B in the DuBois Memorial Park.
Biancuzzo will visit seven stops throughout the county. He will spend time listening to the needs of residents as they discuss the challenges they’re facing and share ideas to move the county forward.
The listening tour stops are expected to include the following:
- June 8: DuBois — Memorial Park Pavilion B 5 – 7 p.m.
- June 22: Clearfield — Lower Witmer Park Gazebo 5 –7 p.m.
- July 6: Morrisdale — Big Run Park 5 –7 p.m.
- July 20: Houtzdale— Houtzdale/Woodward Park 5 -7 p.m.
- Aug. 10: Curwensville — Irvin Park 5 –7 p.m.
- Aug. 24: Mahaffey — Scout Memorial Park 5 –7 p.m.
- Sept. 7: Karthaus — Pottersdale Park 5 –7 p.m.
- Sept. 28: Osceola Mills — Recreational Park 5 –7 p.m.