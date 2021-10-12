HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Secretary Yassmin Gramian on Tuesday recognized 32 PennDOT employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition.
One employee from PennDOT’s District 2, which represents Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties were among the honorees from the Progressland readership area.
“These employees represent the incredible people on the PennDOT team,” Gramian said. “With a focus on innovation, customer service, mobility and connectivity, they work tirelessly each day to provide safe and efficient transportation for Pennsylvania’s residents.”
Gramian and other department executives honored winner Janet Caldwell of Coalport, a stock clerk 3, during a virtual ceremony.
District 2 Executive Tom Zurat noted, “District 2 has many hard-working employees, but it is always special to see exceptional efforts recognized”. “Working through the COVID-19 pandemic presented many challenges, but Janet found ways to ensure that our operations continued uninterrupted. They each went above and beyond to provide a high level of customer service to both our internal and external customers.”
The Star of Excellence Awards are presented annually to employees who represent the department’s values of service, performance, and integrity. The recipients represent a variety of organizational positions, spanning from highway maintenance and driver and vehicle services workers, to traffic control specialists, communications staff and design and engineering specialists.