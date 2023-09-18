COALPORT — The Coalport Area Museum Commission will be sponsoring a book presentation and book signing on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. by Kevin Stiver of Bellwood, who will speak about his book, “Glen White, PA: The Town that was Forgotten in the Allegheny Mountains.”
Glen White was a mining town of over 250 people approximately two miles above the Horseshoe Curve that had a long history in the coal and coke industry.
He was inspired to write this book by his grandfather and Kevin’s own curiosity to dig deeper in the history of this mining town that no longer exists. The book, published by the Blair County Genealogical Society, will be available to purchase at the meeting for $20.
Kevin was recently named “Young Preservationist of Blair County History” at the Blair County Historical Society Heritage Awards dinner. This accolade recognizes a person (under the age of 21) who advances the Society’s mission to preserve and interpret local history and heritage. Kevin is also the moderator of the Facebook group—“Altoona Pennsylvania History”—with over 6,000 followers!
This presentation is free and open to the public, and will be held in the Coalport Community Building borough office area.