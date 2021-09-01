COALPORT — After a moment of silence in remembrance of the recent passing of Clearfield County Historical Society President David P. Wulderk, Coalport Area Museum Commission President Robert Counsman greeted members in attendance at their Aug. 31 meeting by thanking everyone for stepping up to volunteer for all the remaining Thursdays and Sundays the Coalport Area Coal Museum.
“Keeping us open for our patrons has meant not only satisfied visitors, but we’ve seen our donation box being filled with needed cash,” Counsman announced to the group.
Miles Partnership of Colorado, publishers of the “Happy Traveler, the Official Pennsylvania Travel Guide,” reached out to curator Richard W. Snyder II requesting photos of the Coalport Area Coal Museum as part of an upcoming story on the Pennsylvania Wilds region. Scheduled to be published January 2022, this online journal currently reaches 800,000 visitors.
Curator Snyder informed everyone that a new all-in-one laser printer/copier was purchased, now enabling patrons to have files copied from the limitless collection on coal mining heritage or local genealogy data from the museum reference room.
In other news, the commission:
- acquired three more museum life members: Lois and Clair Waterhouse of Coalport, and Ronald Strong of North Carolina.
- learned Snyder has artistically enhanced a hand-crafted metal Caterpillar excavator donated by Albert Bell.
- were informed that the museum’s collection of local, indexed obituaries is up to 8,150 total.
- heard that Snyder and member Bill Morrison recently visited the IUP special collection of ‘coal culture’ archives, met with Dr. Harrison Wick, special archives director, and provided CACM brochures to their university library in Indiana.
- received, from Randy Dubler, an original 1927 color ‘booklet’ of Sanborn Maps of Coalport, Blain City and Lyleville.made a motion to purchase another wooden plaque to hold engraved names of special patrons and/or local miner memorials. In order to have names placed on this plaque, the minimum donation is $100.
The next meeting of the Coalport Area Museum Commission is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Coalport Borough Building. Anyone interested in the early hand-loading days of the coal mining industry, or local family genealogy, are encouraged to attend.