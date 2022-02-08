COALPORT — The Coalport Area Coal Museum met recently for the first meeting of the year at the Rock of Freedom Fellowship Church located on Main Street, Coalport. This new meeting location worked well as all present enjoyed the history of the historic building, the former First National Bank of Coalport.
Members of the museum welcomed Josiah Jones, Executive Director of Visit Clearfield County to the meeting. Discussion ensued relative to the grant award to the museum from Visit Clearfield County which will be utilized primarily for new brochures, newsletters, postcards, videotaping of events and updating the museum website.
Jones also offered his expertise in redesigning the existing website to make it visually more enjoyable to the public and utilizing the website to attract visitors. Members expressed their appreciation for the offer.
Although signage to be placed on Borough or Township cartways just off Route 53 did not get approved for grant funding, members present were in favor of purchasing the signage. This directional signage is viewed as a priority for visitor convenience in locating the Coalport Area Coal Museum located in the former grade school building on Forest Street. A vote relative to the purchase was delayed as many members were absent due to the inclement weather and/or illness.
Discussion also took place relative to the upcoming third annual Lumberjack Carving Festival to be held in Clearfield from May 18 – 21. Jones offered advice on contacts with whom the museum could register their booth.
John Kucharcik discussed the history and importance of lumber in the Coalport vicinity, use of Clearfield Creek for log transport and the Flynn family involvement in the lumber industry. Rita Hahn suggested a possible compilation of this information for public presentation and/or use by local tourism promotion agencies.
The museum still faces a shortage of volunteers. Any person interested in volunteering should contact museum President Robert Counsman at 814-687-3863.
The museum will be opening for the season beginning March 6. Hours will be from 1 to 5 p.m. each Thursday and Sunday.
The next business meeting is scheduled at 1 p.m. at the Rock of Freedom Fellowship Church in Coalport and attendance by the public is welcomed.