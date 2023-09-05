Thousands of people were at the Clearfield Driving Park, Sunday, Aug. 20 as the Central Mountains Region Antique Automobile Club of America held its 46th Annual Antique/Classic and Custom Auto Show.
The car show was sponsored by Dotts Motor Company of Clearfield.
It was a beautiful day to have owners show their vehicles, 120 cars, trucks, Jeeps, motorcycles were registered for display. This was a judged show and vehicle owners were requested to have a fire extinguisher to be judged.
The crowd was entertained by Lil’ Man Productions, and there was an outdoor flea market. Stromboli Land, Larry’s BBQ, and Express Café had a wide arrangement of food for the spectators to enjoy.
President Ray Coudriet also gave a few words and thanked everyone for coming to this years show and invited everyone back next year for our clubs 47th Annual Car Show.
The car classes, trophy sponsors and award-winners are as follows:
Class A, Production Class –to 1949: Sponsored by: Grice Gun Shop –first place, 1931 Desoto SA, Ed Hinkle, Pleasant Gap: second place, 1930 Chrysler 70, Tom Pavelko, Cherry Tree; third place, 1922 Franklin Touring, Mac Dufton, Clearfield
Class B, Production Class –1950-1965: Sponsored by: In Memory of Kenny Duckett, Jr. -
first place, 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air, Terry Prohaska, Philipsburg; second place, 1955 Ford Custom Line, Rebecca Risbon, Altoon; third place, 1962 Chevy Impala SS, Terry Kline, Reynoldsville
Class C, Production Class 1966-1975: Sponsored by: Kuntz Motor Co. –first place, 1974 Pontiac GTO, Jason Stanton, Smithmill; second place, 1968 Pontiac GTO, Joel and Jamie Stanton, Philipsburg; third place, 1970 Dodge Dart Swinger, Paul Rainey, Westover
Class D, Production Class 1976-1994: Sponsored by: Lindsie Wisor -State Farm Ins. –first place, 1983 Chevy Monte Carlo SS, Chuck Murawski, Wallaceton; second place, 1987 Oldsmobile 442, Randy Anderson, Clearfield; third place, 1992 Chevy Z28 Camaro, David and Violet, Clearfield
Class E, Production Class 1995-2008: Sponsored by: CCCTC of Clearfield –Auto Mechanics –first place, 2004 Jaguar Coupe XKR, Fred Topinka, Brick, N.J.; second place, 2008 Ford Shelby GT 500 Mustang, Gino and Jeanne Ferraraccio, DuBois; third place, 1995 Mustang GT, Jim Catalone, Kersey,
Class F, Stock Corvette 1953-1982: Sponsored by: In Memory of Samuel & Arbutus Smeal –first place, 1964 Chevy Corvette, Dave and Leslie Shellman, Philipsburg; second place, 1966 Chevy Corvette, Betsy Hoy, St. Marys
Class G, Stock Corvette 1984-2008: Sponsored by: Auto Max, Clearfield –first place, 2002 Chevy Corvette, John and Ellen Millinder, Wallaceton; second place, 2003 Chevy Corvette (50th Anniversary), Stephen A Schoening, Sykesville
Class H, 2-Seater American Cars to 2008: Sponsored by: Super 322 Drive In Theater –first place, 1999 Plymouth Prowler, Jim and Mary Tranchine, Export; second place, 1988 Pontiac Fiero GT, Karen Sierzega, DuBois
Class I, 2-seater Foreign Cars to 2008: Sponsored by: Bob Boob’s Garage, Clearfield –first place, 2003 Mercedes 500L, Charlie Faris, State College, second place, 2001 Honda S 2000, Paul Jeffries, Clearfield
Class J, Most Original unrestored to 1998: Sponsored by: Steve’s Garage of Clearfield –first place, 1978 Ford Mustang II Mach I, Bill Fitzpatrick, DuBois; second place, 1991 Oldsmobile 88 Royle, Gary and Mary Halsnik, Clarence; third place, 1967 Dodge Coronet R/T, Larry “Turk” Turchetta, Altoona
Class K, Modified Cars to 1948: Sponsored by: Thompson and Buck Inc. –first place, 1935 Chevy 2 door, Linda McCracken, Curwensville; second place, 1932 Ford Streetrod, Tom Smith, Altoona; third place, 1930 Plymouth U, Clifford Hullihen, New Millport
Class L, Modified Cars 1949-1964: Sponsored by: Country Auto Sale of Clearfield –first place, 1958 Chevrolet Impala, Jim Singer, Emporium; second place, 1955 Chevy Bel Air, Ray Bennett, Mahaffey
Class M., Modified Cars 1965-1980: Sponsored by: In Memory of Russell Raecher –first place, 1976 Dodge Dart Sport, Rick Sabol, Morrisdale; second place, 1969 Chevy Camaro, Gary Bowman, Clearfield; third place, 1966 Chevy Caprice, Bob Topinka, Philipsburg
Class N, Modified Cars 1981-1996: Sponsored by: UMI Motorsports –first place, 1991 Nissan 300ZX, Mark Goodlin, Commodore; second place, 1986 Chevy Monte Carlo SS, Mike Smolko, Osceola Mills; third place, 1987 Ford Mustang GT, Jason Witherite, Curwensville
Class O, Modified Cars 1997-2008: Sponsored by: Wilbur’s Auto Sales and Services –first place, 2004 Dodge SRT-4, Brandon Taylor, DuBois; second place, 2005 Ford Mustang Conv., Bob Lope, Curwensville; third place, 1998 Ford Mustang GT, Ken Hietzenrater, Punxsutawney
Class P, Tuners (All Years): Sponsored by: A.J. Ross Towing and Recovering –No Entrants
Class Q. Production Trucks to 1955: Sponsored by: Bender Automotive –No Entrants
Class R. Production Trucks 1956-1980; Sponsored by: Cumming Towing and Recovering –first place, 1969 Ford Camper Special, Lyle Millard, Frenchville
Class S. Production 1981-2008: Sponsored by: B & C Pools and Spas –first place, 2007 Lincoln Mark LT, Russ Shirey, Woodland; second place, 1985 Dodge W250, Jason Blessel, Clearfield
Class T. SUV’s/ Jeeps to 2008; Sponsored by; CCCTC of Clearfield, PA –Collision Repair –first place, 1991 Chevrolet Blazer K-5, Brad Bush, Tyrone; second place, 1986 Chevy Blazer, Gary Bowman, Clearfield; third place, 1977 Jeep CJ 7, Ted Hallowell, Reynoldsville
Class U. Modified Truck/Vans to 1950; Sponsored by Full Throttle Signs –first place, 1950 Chevy ½ Ton Truck, Abe and Kay Blose, Dubois; second place, 1941 Chevy, Rob Salter, St. Marys; third place, 1928 Ford Pickup, Daniel Watson, Philipsburg
Class V. Modified Truck/Vans 1951-1985; Sponsored by; Kristina Conklin’s Notary –first place, 1983 Chevy El Camino, Rodney Fox, Fallentimber; second place, 1972 Chevy Blazer, Dan Gill, Clearfield; third place, 1969 Ford F-250, Tom and Pat Moore, Clearfield
Class W. Modified Truck / Vans 1986-2008; Sponsored by Good Tire Service, DuBois –first place, 2004 Ford F150, Craig Askey, DuBois; second place, 1987 Chevrolet Silverado, Jason Swatsworth, West Decatur; third place, 1991 Dodge W350, Jason Blessel, Clearfield
Class X. Motorcycle (All Makes and years); Sponsored by: In Honor of Dick Yarger –first place, 2023 Honda Grom, David Coudriet, Woodland; second place, 2021 Honda Monkey, David Coudriet, Woodland; third place, 2008 Suzuki DL650 V-Strom, Gary Miller, Houtzdale
Class Y. Veteran’s Class (All makes and years); Sponsored by: Ken Williams –first place, 2014 Dodge Challenger, Robert Tibbens, Frenchville; second place, 2009 Dodge Challenger R/T, Mark A. Bonfardine, Luthersburg; third place, 2010 Chevrolet Camaro SS L-Z, Bernie Carfley, Curwensville
Class Z. AACA National Award winners; Sponsored by: Central Mountains Region, AACA –1986 Chevy Camaro Iroc-z, Ralph Houser Jr., Bellefonte; 1980 Dodge Mirada, Dave Powers, Rural Valley; 1964 Chevy Corvair Monza Spyder, Joanne Colligan, Rural Valley; 2023 Chevy Corvette, Dave Collins, Clearfield
President’s Trophy, sponsored by Central Mountains Region, A.A.C.A. and awarded by Central Mountains Region President Ray Coudriet –1974 Pontiac GTO, Jason Stanton, Smithmill
Oldest Vehicle Award, Sponsored by: Mabel’s Pizza Shop –1922 Franklin Touring, Mac Dufton, Clearfield
Longest Distance Award, sponsored by: In Memory of Bill White –2004 Jaguar Coupe XKR, Fred Topinka, Brick, N.J., traveling 299 miles to attend our show.
Mayor’s Trophy, Sponsored by Clearfield Boro, Mayor Mason Strouse –1958 Chevrolet Impala, Jim Singer, Emporium
Best FORD in Show, Sponsored by Dotts Motor Co.- 1955 Ford Fairlane Crown Victoria, Bill and Marsha Lumadue, Woodland
This year’s 50/50 winner was Rick Costlow, Seanor; 2nd prize: Die Hard Tool set Donated by Advanced Auto in DuBois, went to Laura Goodlin, Cookport.
The Craftsman Tool Box Set w/300 Piece Kobalt Tool Set and 2 Kobalt Shop Stools was the last item of business for the day and the winner was Russ Shirey and his grandson Eli Shirey of Clearfield; 2nd Prize, 300 Piece Kobalt Tool Set, Lisa Hileman, Rural Valley; 3rd place, Shop Stools, Scott Bumbarger, Morrisdale. The club thanks everyone who helped make the show a success, and those who stopped by and visited the club members while selling the tickets at the local car shows.
The club is always looking for new members. Come visit us at the Grice Clearfield Community Museum, 119 N. 4th St., Clearfield, on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. for our monthly meeting. Next year’s car show will be Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024.