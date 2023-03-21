Clearfield Municipal Authority and the Woodland Bigler Area Authority have agreed to a 50/50 split of the local cost to connect their sanitary sewer systems.
WBAA’s aging sanitary sewer plant is in need of extensive upgrades to remain operational. Instead of upgrading the plant, the two authorities are considering the construction of a three-mile sewer line along U.S. Route 322 to connect WBAA to the CMA’s wastewater treatment plant.
The sewer line is expected to cost $6,302,370. CMA has submitted an application for an AH2O grant funded by federal infrastructure funds to help pay for the project.
The grant would pay up to 66.7 percent of the cost of the project, meaning each authority would be responsible for $1,050,395 CMA is awareded the grant.
The CMA board voted to send a letter to the WBAA agreeing to the memorandum of understanding, agreeing to the cost sharing. WBAA already sent its letter to the authority, CMA Manager John Williams said.
CMA is planning to seek funding from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority to fund its share of the cost. PENNVEST funding comes in the form of grant and/or low interest loans.
However, Williams said they were informed by the state Department of Community and Economic Development that CMA will have to wait until after the H2O grant is awarded to seek PENNVEST funding, and have PENNVEST funding reimburse the CMA for the costs.
If CMA applied for PENNVEST funding before H2O funding is awarded, it would make the project ineligible for federal funding, Williams said.