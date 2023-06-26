Clearfield Municipal Authority has submitted all necessary information for its grant application to receive $4,201,580 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to connect the Woodland Bigler Area Authority’s sanitary sewer lines, Engineer Jim Balliet of Gwin, Dobson & Foreman of Altoona said at a recent CMA board meeting.
The grant would pay 66.7 percent of the project, which means local match is $2,100,790. That amount would be split equally between the two authorities, according to Ballet.
The grants were originally scheduled to be awarded in July, but they anticipate an extension from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Balliet said.
If the CMA receives the grant, it is planning to apply to the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment for a low interest loan to finance its portion of the local match.
WBAA has an aging sanitary sewer plant, which is in need of extensive upgrades to remain operational.
Instead of upgrading the plant, the two authorities are considering the construction of a three-mile sewer line along U.S. Route 322 to connect WBAA to the CMA’s wastewater treatment plant. WBAA’s sanitary sewage can be treated at the CMA’s wastewater treatment plant, which has more than enough capacity to handle the additional sewage, according to prior reports.