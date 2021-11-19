The Clearfield Area Elementary School raised more than $8,400 for Toys for Tots and Operation Christmas Child.
The school used the funds to purchase toys for the Toys for Tots program and to fill shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child.
From Nov. 1-9, students in grades kindergarten through sixth grade collected coins for the organizations and had friendly competitions between students, classrooms and genders on who could raise the most money.
The students ended up raising enough money to fill the school’s stage with toys for the Toys for Tots program and fill 240 shoeboxes, organizer Sheena MacTavish said.
Last year, the school raised $5,400. Their goal for this year was to raise $6,000 and pack 200 shoeboxes. This year’s totals far exceeded their expectations, organizer Jenny Peacock said.
“This is about helping other people,” Principal Kenneth Veihdeffer said. “And not just during the holidays but the whole year.”
For the competitions, every day the coins would be weighed, with paper money being worth one pound per dollar. The class that collected the most that day would receive the Golden Giver Trophy for the day.
At the end of the competition, the classroom that had the most coins got to keep the trophy for the rest of the year.
Jessica Maney’s sixth grade classroom took home the Golden Giver Trophy this year, collecting 1,833 pounds of coins. Her students wrote letters in class to area businesses asking for donations. The students physically delivered the letters themselves to the businesses on their own time, Peacock said. The letters were very persuasive and several businesses gave generous donations, Peacock said.
Businesses that made donations included C. Classic Dodge, Chrysler Ram, Aaron Rowles Logging, Knickerbocker Villa and Our Town Boutique. Dentist Dr. Thomas Irwin of Philipsburg also donated toothbrushes for the shoeboxes, MacTavish said.
In the boys versus girls competition, the boys ended up winning this year, collecting 3,992 pounds of coins to the 2,825 pounds collected by the girls, MacTavish said.
“The girls won last year, so the boys worked hard because they really wanted to win this year,” MacTavish said.
She said one fifth grade boy went door to door in his neighborhood and raised $300 by himself.
There was also a “Cool Cash Kid of the Day” where the student who raised the most coins for the day would receive a prize.
The school had announcements at the end of the day announcing the daily winners.
Students who raised $25 or more got their choice of a mask made by Marty Spackman and Cindy Shimmel.
Toys for Tots is operated by the Marine Corps League. It donates toys to children less fortunate. Operation Christmas Child sends shoeboxes of items to disadvantaged children around the world.