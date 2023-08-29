CLEARFIELD — Sierra Danver of Clearfield has been working with and around flowers her whole life. Now though, instead of practicing this as a hobby, she’s looking to turn her flower growing habit into a business.
This business prospect started off as nothing more than gifting flowers to some friends, but has turned into what appears to be the beginning of a blossoming flower farm.
“I used to grow a few different kinds of flowers here and there but I’d always grow too many,” Danver explained. “So I would just bundle them up so that they looked nice and hand them out to friends because I though they might enjoy them.”
She continued, “Just look what that’s turned into. I have rows and rows of all sorts of different flowers here in my back yard. It’s all happened so quickly too, it’s sort of hard to believe.”
This business prospect is still very new for Danver though, as she’s only been selling these flowers and bouquets for a short time.
“This coming Saturday is actually our first event where we’re setting these flowers out and letting people come by and get their choice of what they want in a bouquet, a you-pick event of sorts,” Danver said. “We’re still working out the kinks on pricing and logistics and everything like that, but all signs point to this hopefully being a successful outing.”
Her biggest supporter in all of this is her husband, Tyler Danver, who helps her with the farming and organization of sales and stands.
“She started this out like just a hobby, but year after year it just got bigger and bigger and now here we are with this little business on our hands,” he said. “This is a neat project and we’d like to see this continue to grow.”
Sierra feels similarly, as she has hopes of opening a greenhouse of sorts to help grow her flowers and her business.
She is beginning the process of applying for pollinator and greenhouse grants to attempt to get the funding for the construction of a greenhouse. Until that point though, she has plans for this coming fall, along with next summer as well.
“We’re trying to get things together to maybe make some wreaths and fall-themed bouquets for this coming fall season,” Danver said. “We’ve got some local friends who are able to help us out and get our foot through the door of these kind of farmers markets and stands.”
Danver continued, “As for next summer? I’m hoping to be able to put these flowers out for sale from mid-spring all the way throughout fall. Of course, this is a new process for us and we just recently started all of this less than a month ago, but we’d like to take advantage of the entire flower season for next year.”
According to Danver herself, she is excited for the prospect to be doing something she loves for a living.
“Not a lot of people get the chance to pursue their passions for a living, so I’m going to try and take full advantage of this,” she said.
Danver will be holding her first you-pick event this coming Saturday, Sept. 2. Her stand will be on Bridge Street and will run from 9 a.m. to noon.