Jacqueline Sue Peters Glace, 37, of Clearfield was sentenced to state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman yesterday after she pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine.
Glace pleaded guilty to criminal use of a communication facility — felony of the third degree, two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance/12 grams of methamphetamine — ungraded felonies, possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to serve a minimum of 11 months and a maximum of three years at SCI-Muncy.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Dec. 20 at 10:37 p.m. Lawrence Township Police were traveling on Clarendon Avenue when they spotted a vehicle owned by a known drug dealer.
The residence was also known to have a large amount of short stay traffic.
Police ran the registration on the vehicle and found it was registered to Glace, who previously was convicted of drug trafficking offenses.
It was also discovered Glace had a suspended license. The officers went to the Hyde Fire Hall and parked. While waiting the officers saw the suspect vehicle traveling on McPherson Street and make a left turn onto Washington Avenue without using a turn signal.
Police conducted a traffic stop and Glace was in the front passenger seat with two children in the back seat. Kelce Struble, 34, of West Decatur was driving.
Police also discovered the wrong registration plate was on the vehicle.
Police searched the vehicle and found two large pieces of crystal methamphetamine, three stamp bags of suspected heroin and another bag containing 10.53 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
Police also found numerous papers and cell phone records detailing illicit drug sales.
Glace was represented by court appointed attorney Joshua Maines of Clearfield. The commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.