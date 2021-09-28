Clearfield Area School District’s Solicitor addressed some parents’ concerns about the school district’s mask mandate at its meeting on Monday.
At last week’s committee meetings of the school board, approximately 15 people spoke in opposition to the mask mandate.
The school district made masks optional when school opened last month. However, the district made them mandatory to comply with the state Department of Health mandate.
At Monday night’s board meeting, Solictor Carl Beard of the Beard Legal Group of Altoona said he wanted to address some residents’ concerns and explain the reason that is driving the school district’s decision.
He said if the school district did not enforce the state’s mask mandate, it would increase the risk of legal liability to the school district. And the state would consider it to be an incident of non-compliance each day a person doesn’t follow the mask mandate in school.
The district would risk losing its liability insurance coverage if it willfully violates the order. And a willful violation of the order could cause the school district to lose its sovereign immunity and could expose school board members to personal liability, Beard said.
Superintendent Terry Struble said the district discussed the matter with its insurance companies about what their stance is on the mask mandate — and Struble said the insurance companies are saying they would review it on a case-by-case basis.
Struble said all of the agreements with the insurance companies have clauses that state if they do something that creates a risk or they do not follow the laws and orders, the insurance company may not cover that cost.
Plus, Beard said if the school district doesn’t enforce the mask mandate, and if a school has to be closed due to an outbreak of COVID-19, it could potentially put the district at risk of lawsuits from parents of special needs children because it is denying their children educational services, Beard said.
Beard said there are lawsuits challenging the legality of the state Department of Health’s mandate, but these lawsuits have not yet been adjudicated.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, 10 people spoke out against the mask mandates, arguing that their children are suffering physically and mentally from wearing masks. Many argued that it is unconstitutional for the government to require students to wear masks.