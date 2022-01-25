Clearfield Area School District’s Board of School Directors on Monday voted to narrow the focus of its COVID-19 contact tracing policy.
Superintendent Terry Struble said the health and safety committee met on Jan. 11 and it recommended to narrow contact tracing to those students who had close physical contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
The school had been contact tracing every person who was not wearing a mask and had come within six feet for more than 15 minutes with the person who tested positive. Those students were then sent home for five days since their last contact with the person.
However, because it sometimes takes a few days for a student to test positive, some students were only sent home from school for a couple of days, Struble said.
But this policy was extremely time-consuming for the nursing staff and resulted in numerous healthy students being sent home.
Students who are immunocompromised or are at a high risk to COVID-19 are still notified when any kind of contact with a person who has tested positive has occurred, Struble said.
Board member Shawna Rothrock said she has concerns about the new policy with so many COVID-19 cases in the area.
“It makes me nervous backing up like this,” Rothrock said.
However, other board members expressed support for the new policy.
Board member Tim Morgan asked board member Gail Ralston if she was comfortable with the new policy. She replied, “As comfortable as you can be with COVID.”
The board voted 8-1 to approve the new policy. Rothrock cast the lone dissenting vote.
In other business, during the public comment portion of the meeting, Beth Evans said she was upset on how the school district handled the recent death of her daughter, Eva Evans. The girl was a seventh grader in the school district when she died in an accident on New Year’s Eve while visiting a relative in Texas.
She said the next morning, Struble emailed the school staff and informed them of her daughter’s passing before reaching out to the family. She said if it isn’t a district policy that the family is contacted first, it should be.
In a telephone interview after the meeting, Struble said they followed the district’s policies, but understands why the family is upset.
He said he emailed staff so they would keep watch for students who were having difficulties with Eva Evans’ death to get them the counseling they need.
Struble was asked if it is a district policy to contact the family first before notifying staff, and Struble said this is done on a case by case basis. He said some families would rather not be bothered during such a difficult time, and some would prefer to be contacted first.
“In this family’s experience, it was a mistake the way we handled it,” Struble said.