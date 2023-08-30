HYDE — Clearfield Area School District is implementing the usage of daily, online mental health and emotion check-ins throughout the district.
How the system works is whenever a student arrives at school, they log in to the system and provide a daily update about how they’re feeling along with a few words if they feel like sharing. These reactions can be accessed by the teachers, principals and guidance counselors in the school.
With this technology, if a student is feeling good, the staff can continue to reinforce the student and make sure they continue to be in a good head space to learn. However, if a student is feeling upset, angry or sad at all, a teacher or guidance counselor can intervene with the student and see what’s making them feel that way. The goal of these interventions is to make sure that the student is alright, to offer a helping hand if they aren’t and to help get the students on track for learning.
This system was started this year and it appears to already being paying off in dividends for the district.
After a report was given earlier in the meeting regarding the new check-in system, recently-appointed Assistant Principal Shaina Franson further reinforced the usefulness of the system by claiming that she and other staff members have already put the system to good use.
“I know this system is new, but we have already been able to help students out with it,” Franson explained. “When we had checked the results of the morning check-ins throughout the first week of classes, we did have two students who gave less-than-positive feedback.”
Franson continued, “After following up with the students, we learned that one of the students had recently had a family friend pass away. With this information we were able to identify the issue and accommodate that student to help make their first week in classes a bit better.”
West Branch Area School District also has recently implemented a similar system in their district as well with similar features that allows staff members to help identify students who may be facing troubles in and out of the classroom.