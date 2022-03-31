Clearfield Area School District appointed a new director of technology and hired a new systems administrator/network manager at its recent board meeting.
Due to the retirement of Director of Technology Kevin Stibitz on June 30, the school board promoted Brian Hynds from systems administrator/network manager to director of technology effective July 1, with his salary to be determined.
The board voted to hire Adam Curry of Curwensville as the new systems administrator/network manager vacated by Hynds. Curry is currently is the Clearfield County Director of Information Technology, according to Superintendent Terry Struble.
Curry will be paid a salary of $60,000 per year but his hiring is contingent on Curry completing all the necessary paperwork.
The school board also approved the following motions:
- New hires/transfers/new positions — Andrea Hertlein, head cheerleading coach; Ally Hertlein, junior high cheerleading coach; Susan Puccio, substitute cafeteria worker; Susan Force, transfer from collapsed elementary classroom assistant to full-time secondary classroom assistant; Melody Bell, transfer from part-time elementary classroom assistant to part-time elementary classroom assistant, Chelsea Moore, junior high head girls softball coach, Jennie Larson, volunteer girls volleyball coach, Ann Rowles, homebound instructor, create full-time elementary classroom assistant, George Mosch II, volunteer girls basketball coach, Jody Spicher, substitute school nurse, Nicole Funk, volunteer girls softball coach, Garrett Spence, volunteer baseball coach, Janice Williams, bus driver, Robert Lazauskas, junior varsity football coach.
- Resignations/retirements — Lewis Duttry, resignation as secondary physics teacher, effective May 6, Jacqueline Morrison, secondary physical education teacher, Patricia Crater, full-time secondary classroom assistant; Debra Bush, full-time elementary cleaner; Nancy Hoover, secondary business teacher; Karen Neeper, part-time elementary food service technician.
- Field trips — students to Curwensville Lake and Parker Dam for the Envirothon on May 3; students to the Clinton County Fairgrounds for a career development opportunity; students to the Farmer’s Inn on May 26 and 27, fifth grade students to Black Moshannon on May 10.
- Capital purchases — purchase a baseball and softball field groomer for $7,600; purchase a 10,000-pound equipment trailer for $5,600; purchase an automatic vacuum system for the pool for $2,000.
- Facility use — boys basketball to use both gyms at the high school for a summer tournament on June 24; girls volleyball to use both gyms at the high school for a summer tournament on June 4; Clearfield Little League Softball to use the junior varsity field in coordination with the district.
- Summer programs — approve the extended school year program for July 11 through July 22; high school summer school program/credit recovery June 13-24; summer driver’s education program; and the summer academy at the elementary.