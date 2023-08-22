Clearfield Area Board of School Directors will vote on starting its own girls wrestling program at its meeting next week.
Recently, Curwensville Area School District began forming its own girls wrestling program and the Clearfield Area School District was in discussions with Curwensville to form a co-op agreement.
However, the Curwensville Area School District hasn’t yet moved forward with the request for the co-op.
During the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting, Tim Taylor of Clearfield asked the board to start its own team instead.
Taylor has been pushing for the school district to have girls wrestling for several months and has offered to volunteer as a coach.
He said there are roughly 10 girls who want to join the wrestling team, many of whom were in attendance at the meeting.
Taylor said girls wrestling is the fastest growing sport in America and Clearfield has the winningest boys wrestling program in the state and it should develop a wrestling program for its girls as well.
He noted participants now have numerous scholarship opportunities to compete in college.
Taylor said the school already has the facilities to operate a girls wrestling program. He said the girls wrestling program would need about an hour and 15 minutes of mat time for practices with the remaining practice time being used for conditioning. Practices would be scheduled so the girls and boys teams would practice separately.
Morgan Turner said she is also willing to serve as a volunteer wrestling coach. Turner said she was a student athlete in high school and currently is a substitute teacher and already has all of her clearances.
She said she would focus on the conditioning side of the sport with Taylor focusing on the wrestling side.
Taylor said he currently works as a wrestling coach and also has all of his clearances. Head wresting coach Jeff Aveni also spoke in favor of starting a girls wresting program.
He said there are a lot of girls wrestling tournaments the team could participate plus they are going to look to develop a dual meet schedule with other schools in the area.
He said developing a dual meet schedule is important because they develop the local fan base.He added that girls wrestling is often more entertaining than the boys because they are often more aggressive.
Superintendent Terry Struble said if the district starts a wrestling program, at the beginning, two volunteers coaches would handle the bulk of the coaching duties for the girls team with Aveni being the head coach of both the boys and girls teams. Struble said the girls wrestling program would be for both junior high and high school girls.
The school board voted unanimously to put the formation of a girls wrestling team on the agenda for its meeting next week.
School board member Kate Wood thanked Taylor for his work in getting the girls team off the ground.
“This is something I really wish would have been around when I was in school,” Wood said.
Curwensville Area School District Superintendent Ron Matchock clarified the proposed co op program with Clearfield with a statement.
“We received a letter request from Clearfield to co-op, but when we did interviews for the Girls Wrestling Coach, the candidate had some concerns on moving right to the co op this year. Based on his input, we didn’t include the item for any type of voting action. Not really tabled, just not on the agenda until we had more information that our coach was fully on board and had all his questions answered.”