Clearfield Area Board of School Directors is planning to offer Superintendent Terry Struble a new five-year contract.
At the recent school board committee meetings, under new business, the board announced it is planning to extend Struble’s post as superintendent for five years starting July 1 and ending on June 30, 2028.
Struble said the salary is still being negotiated.
The school board would vote on the motion to reappoint Struble for a five year term at its meeting next week.
Struble was hired as superintendent in 2013. He was awarded a five-year contract in 2018 that was to run until June 30, 2023. His salary was $138,321 and the contract called for no pay increases for the first two years, a one percent increase in year three, a two percent raise in year four and a two percent raise in year five.
In other business, Struble announced that the district was informed by Drayer Physical Therapy of Clearfield that due to staff turnover, it would not be able to provide physical therapy services to the school district.
As a result, Struble is recommending the school board terminate its agreement with Drayer and accept the agreement with Radius Physical Therapy of Clearfield to provide physical therapy services starting immediately and running through the 2024 school year.
Struble said Radius agreed to accept the same fees and provide the same services as Drayer Physical Therapy.