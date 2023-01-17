Clearfield Area School Board members do not intend to raise taxes beyond the state index.
At the board’s recent meeting, Business Administrator Sam Maney said the board has to vote this month on whether or not it intends to stay within the state’s index.
Raising real estate taxes beyond the index would require approval from the state Department of Education or approval from the voters via referendum.
Maney said the state index for the district would allow for a maximum tax increase of 5.7 mills.
He said although he couldn’t guarantee that he is not going to ask for a tax increase in next year’s budget, he noted that last year the school district received more money than anticipated from the state and the board raised taxes by four mills this year.
The board would vote on the motion to stay in the index at its meeting next week.