The Clearfield Area Board of School Directors paid tribute to its longtime president, Larry Putt, at its meeting Thursday night.
Putt served on the school board for 19 years and was its president when he passed away Thursday afternoon.
Putt was also a veteran of the Vietnam War, Past Commander of the American Legion John Lewis Shade Post No. 6 in Clearfield and a longtime member of the Lawrence Township Recreation Board.
“He was probably one of the greatest advocates of the children in the school district,” Superintendent Terry Struble said.
During Struble’s 10 year tenure as superintendent, Putt would often stress they need to make decisions on behalf of the children and not the adults, Struble noted.
The board held a moment of silence in Putt’s honor at the beginning of the meeting. Struble asked they keep Putt’s family in their thoughts.
During his presentation, teacher’s union representative David Wright of the Clearfield Education Foundation also praised Putt.
“There was no greater supporter of his country, his community and our kids than Larry Putt,” Wright said. “Thank you Larry for service, and it’s a heavy loss today.”
During its reorganizational meeting, Greg Clarke was elected president, and Shawna Rothrock vice-president.
Philip Carr was appointed as board representative on the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center Joint Operating Committee with Clarke as the alternate.
Rothrock was appointed CUI-10 representative.
Kayla Caragein was appointed board secretary.